BTS’ RM named public relations ambassador for National Defense Ministry’s Excavaction Team; Appointment soon

BTS member RM has gone ahead and made another fabulous path for himself to grow on. It was initially reported that talks are going on for Kim Namjoon (RM’s birth name), to be appointed as the official public relations ambassador for South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense’s Excavation Team. Soon, his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the reports and said the following.

RM as ambassador for National Defense Ministry

RM will be the next person to serve as the ambassador for the MDA (Ministry of National Defense) Agency for KIA (Killed in Action) Recovery & Identification which is also known as MAKRI. The BTS member’s label BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed his appointment as the public relations ambassador on May 31. It was further reported that an official appointment ceremony will be held for the BTS member on June 1.

RM’s responsibilities as Ministry of National Defense ambassador

As such, the MAKRI recovers the remains of war heroes who lost their lives in the Korean War. The organisation further returns the remains to the families of the deceased war heroes. RM’s duty as the public relations ambassador will see him representing and promoting the organisation as well as its various projects in the coming days. He will be expected to participate in multiple activities. Previously, Kyung Deok and veteran MC Song Hae were the ambassadors, making RM only the third ever representative.

RM was the most likely member of BTS to enlist next following his revelation in a live session a few weeks ago where he mentioned planning to go for his mandatory military duty at the same time as J-Hope who enlisted in April 2023. However, with his appointment as the Ministry of National Defense’s new public relations ambassador, it seems that there is still time before he goes for military enlistment.

BTS’ 10 debut anniversary

The septet will celebrate its 10 years of debut on June 13, 2023, and a celebration in the form of their annual festival has been planned. As a part of this, BTS will be releasing a new single titled ‘Take Two’ on June 9 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).



