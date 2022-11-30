BTS’ RM, NewJeans, WayV, Super Junior and more: December 2022 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

RM is the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS. RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, Mono, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X. NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation. The group is composed of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

Super Junior are also dubbed by the media as the King of Hallyu Wave due to their prominent contributions in the Korean Wave. Super Junior currently consists of 10 members, consisting of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Originally a 12-piece group before the addition of Kyuhyun in 2006, Han Geng, Kibum and Kangin departed the band in 2011, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

WayV is a Chinese boy band and the fourth overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, managed by SM Entertainment's Chinese sub-label, Label V. The group is composed of seven members: Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang. They debuted on January 17, 2019, with the digital extended play (EP) The Vision. The group has earned several accolades from both national and international award ceremonies, including the Favorite Asian Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and the Best Dance Performance (Chinese) at the Asian Pop Music Awards for their 2021 single ‘Kick Back’.

NCT Dream:

NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT with an admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally) prior re-branded in 2020. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. In late 2018, the group's leader Mark was announced to graduate from the group prior to returning after the termination of the admission-and graduation system in 2020, and NCT Dream continued promoting as a seven-member group.

SHINee's Minho:

Minho is a South Korean rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, and model. In May 2008, he debuted as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee which later became one of the best-selling Korean artists. Aside from group activities, he debuted as an actor in November 2010 in KBS2's drama special Pianist. He has since landed roles in television series such as Salamander Guru and The Shadows (2012), To the Beautiful You (2012), Medical Top Team (2013), My First Time (2015), and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016). He made his feature film debut in 2016 with Canola. As a soloist, he has released the digital singles I'm Home (2019) and Heartbreak (2021).

We have some amazing K-Pop comebacks and debuts for December so let’s take a look :-

December 1

XEED (DEBUT)

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘Dream Land’

JEONG DONG WON

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘사내[MAN]’

December 2

RM (BTS)

Album: 1st Solo Album ‘Indigo’

Yein (Lovelyz)

Digital Single ‘버스정류장’

December 5

Yoon Jisung

2nd Digital Single ‘12월 24일(December. 24)’

December 6

SHINHWA WDJ

Album: The 1st Mini Album 'Come To Life'

December 9

WayV

Album: The 4th Mini Album ‘Phantom’

December 12

Minho (SHINee)

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘CHASE’

December 15

Super Junior

Album: The 11th Album Vol.2 ‘The Road : Celebration’

December 19

NewJeans

Pre-release

NCT DREAM

Album: Winter Special Mini Album ‘Candy’

