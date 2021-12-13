BTS' RM or J-Hope: Which BTS member would have a crush on you?

ARMYs know that BTS' RM and J-Hope are Bangtan's most reliable leaders! RM is BTS' amazing leader, who has been a fantastic frontman for the group for the past eight years and has been ARMY's loved President RM! On the other hand, J-Hope is Bangtan's co-leader, best-known as ARMY's hopeful Vice-President.

RM, known by his real name Kim Nam Joon is a rapper, songwriter and producer. He has released two mixtapes - 'RM' and 'MONO' and has written songs for a lot of BTS' songs. On the other hand, J-Hope is known by his real name Jung Hoseok and is a rapper, songwriter and BTS' dance leader. He has released one mixtape 'Hopeworld', which did exceptionally well and is hinted at releasing a possible new album by 2022.

But do you know which BTS member would have a crush on you? Will it be the RM or J-Hope? Answer some random questions and we will reveal which BTS member will have a crush on you. Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS gives a sneak peek into the magical and mysterious world of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.