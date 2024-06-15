BTS' RM pens heartfelt letter to ARMYs following FESTA 2024 amid ongoing military service, says 'let's look forward to next summer'

BTS' RM recently penned a heartfelt letter to ARMYs following the FESTA 2024 celebrations, reflecting on the group's 11th anniversary and his ongoing military service. Despite his absence, RM expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from fans, sharing his mixed emotions about Jin's recent military discharge and the reunion with his fellow members.

BTS leader RM’s letter to ARMYs

On June 15, BTS' RM delighted fans with a heartfelt letter to ARMYs following the FESTA 2024 celebrations and amid his ongoing military service. Reflecting on the group’s 11th anniversary, RM expressed his emotions and gratitude, addressing the fans who have continuously supported them.

"Long time no see," RM began, acknowledging the time that had passed since his last message. He reminisced about his 11th anniversary, admitting he had been too occupied to leave a short message. With a hint of nostalgia, he shared how he had postponed his military enlistment after J-Hope, embarking on his journey alongside V.

In his letter, RM mentioned his recent projects, including RPWP, and reflected on his experiences over the past year. He shared his thoughts on Jin's recent discharge from the military, expressing mixed feelings about the reunion. RM conveyed his empathy for Jin, acknowledging the challenges of being the first to enlist and expressing relief that Jin is finally back.

Advertisement

Despite the separation, RM found solace in the moments they could reunite, emphasizing the unique bond shared among the members. He described the profound conversations they had, filled with honesty and camaraderie, even if most of them revolved around their military experiences.

RM also touched on the love and support from ARMYs, recognizing the unwavering dedication of their fans. He expressed gratitude for the continuous outpouring of affection, noting how it has sustained them through the years.

Take a look at RM’s letter to ARMYs here;

Ending on a hopeful note, RM urged everyone to “look forward to the next summer,” hinting at more to come for BTS and their fans. His heartfelt words resonated deeply with ARMYs worldwide, reinforcing the enduring connection between BTS and their dedicated supporters.

More details about BTS’ latest activities

Recently, on June 12, BTS celebrated Jin's return from military service, which was marked by RM's saxophone performance of Dynamite. The group joyously reunited for FESTA 2024 while the other members continued their military duties, anticipating a full regrouping in June 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Don't forget us': BTS' RM sends fans frenzy with new OT7 picture following FESTA 2024 celebrations with Jin; see PIC