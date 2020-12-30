BTS: RM presents two of V's many shades on Taehyung's 25th birthday; Pens an endearing note for the singer

Wishes continue to pour in for BTS singer V on his 25th birthday. The latest coming from RM who shared two pictures of Taehyung, showing his different sides.

Social media was coloured purple in the honour of BTS singer V's birthday. The South Korean artist turned 25 today, December 30, and he received birthday wishes not only from fans but fellow BTS members as well. Many unseen photos and videos surfaced online, showing the various sides of Taehyung along with some of the sweetest birthday notes. With less than an hour left to the end of his birthday (as per South Korea time), RM took to Twitter and shared two photos featuring the birthday boy and wished him.

The first picture saw the Winter Bear singer make a goofy face while he stood beside fellow BTS members Jimin and J-Hope and posed for the camera. The second picture was taken during the group's recent 2021 Season's Greetings shoot. In the photo, our Gucci Boy sported a sunflower printed shirt with a pair of purple flare pants. TaeTae looked nothing less than a model in the picture. As translated by BTS fan Soo Choi, Namjoon's wish read, "Taehyung-ah, Happy birthday to you from my heart let's be healthier and happier in next year #TaehyungHBD #Namjoonie."

Check out the tweet below:

On the occasion of his birthday, the BTS singer hosted a VLive where he cut a strawberry cake and interacted with the fandom. During the session, Taehyung teased a few songs from his upcoming mixtape, dubbed as KTH1. Check it out here: BTS: V gives KTH1 mixtape spoilers on 25th birthday; Reveals sweet realisation during Snow Flower making

