BTS’ RM previews title track LOST from upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person in new behind the scenes video; WATCH

BTS’ RM has given fans a sneak peek of his upcoming title track LOST with a behind-the-scenes video posted on BTS' and his social media accounts on May 21 KST where he is seen diligently recording the song. RM is gearing up to release his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST, featuring the title track LOST.

BTS’ RM teases LOST from Right Place, Wrong Person

In the newly released behind-the-scenes preview video, BTS' RM can be seen in a recording studio with his team, diligently working on his upcoming title track LOST from the album Right Place, Wrong Person.

In the video, RM and his team diligently assess his performance as he raps the lyrics in his distinctive, raspy voice. The song has a sad yet relatable vibe, with lyrics like "every morning and every night, I'm always feeling sadness." RM and his team meticulously review the creative and musical aspects to ensure the song is perfect for the fans.

Watch the preview of LOST here-

The director behind BTS' RM's LOST is Aube Perrie, a filmmaker hailing from Paris. His previous works include directing American artist Megan Thee Stallion's Thot Sh*t and crafting music videos for artists such as Harry Styles, notably Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

Perrie stresses that his video concepts are driven by the music itself, as seen in the visual elements of LOST's promotional materials. Notably, his direction of Harry Styles' Satellite earned a nomination for Best Music Video at the 2024 British Arrows Awards. Fans are eagerly awaiting the unique creative touch he will bring to LOST.

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

As RM's upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, nears its release date of May 24, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. The pre-release track, Come back to me, which debuted on May 10, has swiftly gained traction across diverse music platforms and charts. The conceptual music video, accompanying the track, stars Kim Min Ha from Pachinko and American series actor Joseph Lee, alongside RM himself.

Watch Come back to me here-

On May 20, BTS' leader RM shared a heartfelt message on Weverse, expressing his deep longing for ARMYs while he serves in the military. In a short but heartfelt message, he conveyed, "I miss you a lot everyone. Let's be healthy." This message comes just before the release of his highly anticipated second solo album, Indigo.

