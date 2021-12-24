BTS’ RM reacts to Ashley Park’s Dynamite cover in 'Emily in Paris' season 2; Actor responds

Just another day when the world seems to be in awe of BTS once again and we cannot blame them. Hollywood has been swept off its feet by the BTS charm, just like millions of others and here’s one more instance of their love for the septet.

The second season of the widely famed Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ premiered on December 22 and a surprise awaited the BTS fans when they saw actor Ashley Park’s character Mindy Chen doing a fantastic and flashy rendition of BTS’ first English song that took the world by storm, ‘Dynamite’ in 2020.

Group leader RM is in his mandatory 10 day self-quarantine after returning from the US following the completion of their 4 sold out stadium shows at So-Fi and has been hunting for shows to binge, so it was only natural that he tuned in to the quirky series centred around Lily Collins aka Emily Cooper’s life. Landing on one of the highlights of the show, he took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction. You can hear him giggling as Ashley Park takes on extreme measures to cover the song. RM hopped on the cover himself by screaming a “Ha” which happens to be his part from the original song’s lyrics and captioned it ‘WOW’.

Soon, fans flooded actor Ashley Park’s Twitter account and she noticed RM’s thoughts on her cover in the first episode of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2. She replied to a tweet with multiple heart eyes and crying emojis. She can be seen losing her calm as she captioned it “omggg”.

