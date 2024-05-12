BTS' RM reacts to charting high on music charts with Come back to me; expresses gratitude to fans

BTS member RM recently released his brand-new solo single titled Come back to me. The song instantly became a fan-favorite, thanks to the K-pop idol’s vocal prowess and a music video that provides food for thought. With the song’s high ranks on prestigious music charts, the singer didn’t forget to thank the fans, who made it possible.

BTS' RM expresses gratitude towards fans for listening to his latest solo track Come back to me

On May 12, JNKYRD, the producer of RM's latest solo track Come back to me posted an Instagram story sharing the song’s charting on Spotify. The BTS member reposted the update on his Instagram, with a heartfelt caption that read, “Thank you all for listening.”

Notably, On May 10, upon the song’s release, it debuted at no. 23 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart.

See RM’s latest Instagram story here:

Know more about RM's Come back to me

The additional attraction will be the songs’ honest lyrics. Penned by RM himself, the songs are expected to bring out an alternative side of the BTS member that has rarely been witnessed before.

In addition, the pre-release track won the hearts of fans for its meaningful lines and poetry. Featuring Pachinko actress Kim Min Ha, American actor Joseph Lee, and more the music video for Come back to me portrays RM’s duality and intense emotions. As the singer oscillates between many worlds and roles, the song with its cinematic video presents a question to us, “Are we who we think we are?”.

On May 11, the song also took over iTunes charts globally, topping 82 countries including Japan, Germany, and more.

More about RM's solo career and latest activities

On December 2, 2022, RM marked his solo debut with his first studio album Indigo, which comprises 10 tracks including Yun, Still Life, All Day, Closer, Change pt. 2, Lonely, Wild Flower Hectic, No. 2, and Forg_ful.

The BTS rapper is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment alongside Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. He will most likely be discharged on June 10, 2025, accompanied by bandmate V.

