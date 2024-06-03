BTS’ RM reacts to South Korean footballer Hwang Hee Chan’s shout-out for Groin from his latest album Right Place, Wrong Person

On June 2nd, South Korean national team footballer Hwang Hee Chan shared on his Instagram story that he was listening to Groin from BTS' RM's latest album Right Place, Wrong Person. He captioned the post "omg" along with two fire emojis. RM responded to this shout-out with a South Korean flag and a heart emoji.

RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person

RM of BTS has made return with his new solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, receiving widespread acclaim. The album debuted at 5th spot on the Billboard 200 chart on June 2, 2024, marking RM's highest-ever solo debut. His previous album, Indigo, peaked at 3rd after debuting at 15th.

This achievement makes RM the first K-pop soloist to reach the top five on the Billboard 200 with two different albums. Right Place, Wrong Person earned 54,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 43,000 traditional album sales and 7,500 streaming equivalent album units, totaling 10.16 million on-demand audio streams. The album also accrued 3,500 track equivalent album units.

RM, born Kim Namjoon, is the leader of BTS and is known for his exceptional rapping and songwriting skills. He debuted his solo talent with the mixtapes RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018, both receiving critical acclaim. In 2022, he released his first studio album, Indigo, which was a commercial success. Currently, RM is serving in the South Korean military. He pre-recorded Right Place, Wrong Person before his enlistment, ensuring fans have new music during his absence. Due to military regulations, he will not be promoting the album commercially.

More about Hwang Hee Chan

Hwang Hee Chan, born 26 January 1996 is a South Korean footballer who plays as a forward for Wolverhampton Wanderers and the South Korea national team. Nicknamed Hwangso (bull) for his aggressive style, he excelled early, winning the Cha Bum Kun Football Award. He was the top scorer in the 2012 AFC U-16 Championship and scored at the 2016 Olympics.

He played in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, notably scoring the winning goal against Portugal in 2022 to help South Korea reach the Round of 16. At the 2018 Asian Games, he scored in the final, securing a military exemption for his team. Despite a hip injury during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, he scored a crucial penalty in the quarter-finals.

