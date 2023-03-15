BTS’ RM receives praise for his insightful take on K-Pop, history of the country and more during an interview

On March 12th, a Spanish media outlet published an interview with RM on the subject of the success of K-Pop and the history of Korea. On this day, RM was asked by a reporter, "Aren't you tired of the 'K' modifier?" RM replied that he may get tired of Spotify (music streaming service) calling everyone all 'K-pop,' but that's a premium label, adding that it’s like the quality assurance our ancestors fought for and tried to win.

'K' is attached in front of various types of content such as K-pop and is used as an expression to mean Korea. The reporter also asked the question, "Do you think K-pop's dazzling success dehumanizes artists?" RM said that he doesn't have a lot of time for individuals, but that makes K-pop shine. From their 20s to our 30s, they’ve invested all their energy and time into BTS.

K-Pop and South Korea:

He admitted that in part that their company doesn't like the way they answer the questions, he said that also makes it a special industry. And things have improved a lot in terms of contracts, money and education. When asked, “Is the worship of youth, perfectionism, or excessive obsession with K-pop a cultural characteristic of Korea?”, he answered that western people would not understand. Korea was an invaded, devastated, and divided country. 70 years ago, they had nothing. They had to get help from the IMF and the UN. But now the whole world is paying attention to Korea.

RM’s new plans and the praise:

Finally, RM said about his future plans, highlighting that he will be serving in the military for a year and a half, which is very important in the life of every Korean man. He is sure that after he is discharged, he will be a different human being. Hopefully, he will want to become a better and wiser person." On March 14th, translator Hwang Seok Hee posted on his social media handles, “I read the original text because RM’s interview was hot. It’s about why Koreans push themselves so hard,” he said.

