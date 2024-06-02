BTS' RM' Right Place, Wrong People debuts at number 37 on UK's Official Albums Chart marking personal best

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong People on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. The album reached a new milestone as it entered UK's Official Albums Chart at number 37 which also marks his highest debut on the list. Here are the details.

RM's Right Place, Wrong People enters UK's Official Albums Chart at number 37

On June 1, BTS' RM's Right Place, Wrong People got into the UK's Official Albums Chart and placed at number 37. This marks the artist's highest debut on the chart. The previous record was held by his debut solo album Indigo which peaked at number 45. This is a huge feat for RM as his latest achievement proves his global appeal.

Additionally, his new title track, LOST debuted on the Official Singles Chart at number 9. The track also placed at number 1 on the Singles Sales Chart, the Official Singles Downloads Chart and the Official Physical Singles Chart.

More about BTS

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Jin is scheduled to be discharged from his military service this month in June.

BTS have hinted at their 11th debut anniversary celebrations and fans can expect exciting events and activities as the group stays strong and completes another year this July.

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in theaters on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million in revenue.

The drama Begins Youth, which is based on the BTS universe, premiered on April 30. The project has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans.

