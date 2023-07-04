BTS' RM says to 'expect the unexpected;' Fans wonder if Indigo singer is hinting at enlistment in new update

BTS' RM posted photos on his social media with his friends. The pictures were as usual, showcasing his daily aesthetic. What caught everyone's attention was the last slide, which left BTS fans confused about whether the leader is getting enlisted for his military service or if he is planning to make a comeback. From beautiful scenery to friendly banter and even a picture of a cat, RM took to social media and shared wholesome photos of him enjoying time with his friends.

BTS' RM's Instagram Update

A few days ago, BTS member RM shared stories on his Instagram featuring an outing with his friends. He also reposted a story from his stylist's Instagram, which possibly indicates something significant (or not). The singer, known for WILDFLOWER, posted pictures on his feed that corresponded to the same day. Additionally, RM shared stunning seaside photos that garnered fan reactions, with some noting his fascination with crabs as it appeared that his friend circle also included them. However, it was the last slide that captured everyone's attention, as RM seemed to be getting a haircut, potentially related to his military service.

Fans' Reaction to his update

BTS' RM's recent posts have captured the attention of fans, leading to speculation that the rapper may be preparing for his military service enlistment. The caption accompanying one of the pictures, where he mentioned "gotta expect the unexpected," added further emphasis to this speculation. While fans are trying to remain composed and carry on with the motto Life Goes On, they are also mentally preparing themselves for the possibility. It's important to note that BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing BTS, has not released any official statement regarding RM's enlistment, so nothing has been confirmed at this point.

On a more optimistic note, BTS fans have also interpreted the phrase "gotta expect the unexpected" as a potential comeback from RM. One fan pointed out that he is seen hanging out with fellow musicians and a stylist, leading them to believe that he may be working on new music and getting a fresh haircut for his upcoming musical project. Fans are speculating that all of these activities might be in preparation for RM's return. While BIGHIT MUSIC has not provided any official information regarding RM's future plans, fans are expressing their desire to see the singer enjoying his time with friends and eagerly anticipating what he has in store.

