BTS' RM sends fans into a meltdown with first update since military enlistment

RM's long-awaited Instagram update post-military enlistment ignited a frenzy among BTS fans on December 11. The picture showcased RM in casual attire, prompting an outpouring of love and anticipation from the ARMY.

BTS’ RM shares a picture for the first time since military enlistment

On December 11, BTS' RM set social media ablaze with his first post since his military enlistment. The Instagram picture, devoid of a caption, depicted RM exuding casual charm in a grey t-shirt paired with blue denim, sporting striking platinum grey hair while posing enthusiastically with musical instruments. While not an update directly about his military journey, the snapshot stirred a whirlwind of emotions among fans.

The image, a departure from the expected update from his enlistment, brought joy and excitement to the ARMY. Fans flooded social media, showering RM with love, support, and well wishes. Despite the absence of explicit details about his military experience, the glimpse into RM's current chapter was enough to evoke a sense of connection and anticipation for his return.

The outpouring of affection underscored the unwavering bond between RM and the ARMY, demonstrating the profound impact of even a simple update from the BTS leader.

Amidst the eagerness to witness BTS back in action, the picture served as a heartwarming reminder of RM's presence and the unity between the group and their devoted fanbase. The anticipation for RM's updates during his enlistment remains fervent, amplifying the excitement for BTS' eventual reunion on the stage.

Advertisement

BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean military

Following the announcement of a temporary break from group activities during their Festa Dinner on June 13, 2022, each BTS member embarked on their personal endeavors. Surprising the world, all seven members willingly waived their military service delay following the success of Yet To Come in Busan, with Jin commencing service in December 2022 and J-Hope rising to the rank of corporal by April 18, 2023.

SUGA embarked on alternative public service due to health concerns, starting post his D-Day World Tour on September 22, 2023. Recently, RM and V jointly enlisted on December 11, 2023, while Jimin and Jungkook followed suit the next day, entering service under Jin's guidance. The group's unified commitment aims for a reunion as a septet by June 2025.

Amidst their military service, BTS generously treated their ARMY with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part documentary series delving into the members' lives beyond stardom. As the group diligently fulfills their civic duties, the ARMY stands by, eagerly awaiting their triumphant return in 2025, showcasing support for their beloved BTS.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM starrer The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge wins Best Culture Content Of The Year 2023 award