BTS’ RM sends Lunar New Year wishes with warm letter; announces promotion to sergeant: ‘I’ll be out of here’

BTS’ RM who is currently enlisted in the South Korean military has sent a heartfelt letter to fans on Luna New Year. In the letter, he lamented about his age and how much he misses being a civilian. Moreover, the K-pop star also revealed that he was promoted to a sergeant along with other members of the group.

On February 1, 2025, BTS’ RM took to the fan communication application Weverse and released an elaborate letter to fans. He began by reminiscing about the Lunar New Year holidays, mentioning the traditional tteokguk dish, and noting his disbelief at turning 32 in Korean age. Despite feeling like time had flown by, he humorously argued that he was still 30 in international age, joking that he was officially becoming an ‘ahjusshi’ (uncle).

Moreover, RM also shared the exciting news that he has been promoted to sergeant, alongside the other members who also received early promotions, making all four of them sergeants. He revealed his eagerness to return to his life as Kim Namjoon, a civilian, and looked forward to June 10, the day of his release, excitedly counting down the months.

In the meantime, the artist stays busy with exercise, playing his saxophone, and preparing for his return. He even shaved his head to mark his promotion to sergeant, sharing a picture with his fans to reassure them that he was doing well.

RM dropped his pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person during his military service along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin. He also released his first-ever solo documentary titled RM: Right People, Wrong Place in the same year across 110 countries including India.

RM, or Kim Namjoon made his K-pop debut as a member and leader of BTS alongside Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.