BTS' RM sends Seollal wishes to fans amid military service; Hopes for their good health and life

BTS members are currently serving in the military as a part of their mandatory service. Even though they are away to fulfil their duty, they have been keeping in touch with their fans constantly through social media. RM took the time and wish fans for Seollal and hoped for their happy lives and good health. Here is the message that the BTS leader shared.

BTS' RM wishes fans for Seollal and hopes their relationship continues

On February 11, BTS member RM shared a message on Weverse, wishing everyone Seollal and updating them about his well-being. He shared that he has been adjusting well to the new environment. He wrote that since it was Seollal, he ate rice cake and took a break too. He also expressed his feelings and mentioned that they have to spend another Seollal before he gets to meet the fans. According to him, it'll be a new learning experience. RM wished everyone a happy and healthy life and hoped that more good things happen than bad ones. Lastly, he expressed his wish that BTS' relationship with fans would continue.

BTS' recent activities

BTS' song Spring Day gained the most unique listeners on MelOn as it garnered 8.4 million listeners. They were previously tied with Busker Busker's Cherry Blossom Ending with each track holding 8.3 million listeners. The song is also the most streamed and most liked on MelOn. It is followed by IU's Through the Night. BTS' Dynamite, Boy With Love and DNA also are part of the top 10 most streamed songs on MelOn.

All BTS members are currently serving in the military. In December 2023, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also initiated their mandatory military enlistment. Jin is expected to be discharged sometime in 2024. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

Their docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star which was released in December 2023 is streaming on Disney+.

