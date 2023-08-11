BTS’ RM, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, TWICE’s Nayeon, Jihyo and others attend SOMI’s album listening party

On August 11, SOMI released some pictures and videos about her album listening party and the fans were quick to notice how many K-pop idols were there. First, it looked like BIGBANG’s Taeyang was dancing and his moves were smooth as always. In the photo booth pictures, one could see idols like BTS’ RM, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, TWICE’s Nayeon, Jihyo, GOT7’s Yugyeom, HyunA and more. Fans were extremely happy to see how popular SOMI was and their favorite idols had a great time at the party. The album listening party is for GAME PLAN.

SOMI’s new album GAME PLAN:

The music video for SOMI's title track Fast Forward, which was released on August 7th, has reached 10 million views in under a day. The music video for Fast Forward came out ahead of the pack on YouTube's Worldwide Trending Chart just after its release and was the most viewed YouTube music video in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the EP collection GAME PLAN positioned #1 on the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart and #1 in 7 nations, demonstrating the distinct fascination of K-pop fans all over the world. The title tune Fast Forward of the EP collection GAME PLAN is of the deep house sort and brings cool colors of the summer with the expansion of refreshing instruments. With the amazing pre-chorus and lively snare as the focus, the song catches the longing to meet their true love.

BTS’ activities:

HYBE reported on August 11th that they will give 43,000 BTS photo card sets (comparable to around 800 million won, in light of sales price) for nothing to all participants of the K-pop show held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in celebration of the time of visiting Korea. The photocard set given on this day is a set of 7 photocards containing pictures of every one of the seven BTS members. This item is one of the official items sold at HYBE INSIGHT, a museum where you can experience the music and activities of HYBE Labels artists, and is the most famous item among artists-related merchandise.

