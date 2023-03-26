BTS’ RM shares first group photo with Jin after enlistment; SUGA informs of V and Jimin’s presence at meetup

The BTS members got together as a group after more than three months following oldest member Jin’s military enlistment and their first photo from the meeting has made fans all over the world emotional. While only five people were seen in the photo, member SUGA was quick to share an update from his end about why members V and Jimin were missing.

BTS photo following Jin’s enlistment

On March 25, leader RM shared a photo on his Instagram story of five people posing in the dark with a street light shining on them and while almost all of their faces were covered, the BTS ARMY could figure out who they were very quickly. In the photo, second from the right, very recognisable due to his clothes that he has previously been spotted in and his fingers doing a ‘V’ sign, Jin could be seen posing. For the uninitiated, it looks like the lineup of (left to right), Jungkook, J-Hope, SUGA, Jin and RM met up during Jin’s vacation day. The fans wondered just why it was only five of the members and not all seven but were soon relieved to know that V and Jimin were indeed part of the meeting.

SUGA reveals why V and Jimin were not in the photo

As the second oldest shared a rare photo on his own Instagram story he wrote below, “Taehyung-ie and Jimin-ie were with us (left 10 minutes ago)”. So while they were not treated with another OT7 picture, it made the fans happy to know that the ‘95 liners were with them all this time.

Jin’s vacation leave

According to reports, BTS member Jin could have received his first vacation leave after serving in the military for a continuous 100 days. The same can very much be possible since Jin first enlisted on December 13, 2022, and has since gone through his basic military training of 5 weeks and followed it up with being assigned a unit, earning promotions and more. However, Jin could also very well have taken his one day of vacation which he was reported to have received following a win with his platoon. The same has not, however, been confirmed.

Nonetheless, it warmed the fans' hearts to see that on receiving his first vacation, Jin was quick to reunite with his members who were all present to welcome him.

