BTS’ RM says ‘let’s laugh and enjoy’ while showing off driving skills, mother asks in disbelief if it’s real or AI

BTS member RM is the last one of the group to get a driver’s license, a fact he shared with his fans post military discharge. As fellow bandmates kept teasing him about it, the singer decided to get one at the ripe age of 31 and has now shared a passenger view of him driving with his fans. Later, the star revealed how even his own mom couldn’t believe he was at the wheel and wondered if it was AI instead.

BTS ARMY celebrates as RM flaunts a fancy car from the driver’s seat

On February 18, the BTS leader shared an unexpected update via his Instagram account with almost 50 million followers. A new video in which he could be seen driving was revealed to the fans for the first time. In the last 13 years of BTS being in the music scene, members Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all taken to the steering wheel, sharing videos of the same via variety show appearances or other such occasions. Except for Kim Namjoon, who was yet to grab a driver’s license. That changed, however, as late last year, the singer told his fans about having received it.

Overjoyed by RM's life update, fans were now privy to his driving video in which he smiled but held the steering wheel tightly with both hands, showing off his novice level. He first posted the clip with a caption meaning, “Let's laugh and enjoy life,” alongside a hashtag that said how he finds it funny as well.

Much like his fandom, it seems that the Indigo hitmaker’s family also could not believe the video was revealed. Soon after, he dropped a screenshot of his chat with his mother. The Korean pop star’s mom asked, “Son, is this real??” and followed it up with, “Haha, it looks real^^,” showing her disbelief. Typing out his response that it is indeed real, RM added the note “Mom, this isn’t AI..”

The BTS ARMY celebrated the big moment, demanding that a national holiday be declared in commemoration of RM’s first ever driving clip. With this, all seven BTS members were now capable of driving, a small feat for the rest of the world but a big achievement in the purple world.

