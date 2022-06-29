BTS’ RM spills about his love for art and wishes to ‘hold an exhibition to display his extensive collection’

On June 28, BTS’ RM joined the Art Basel Podcast to spill details about art, being 30, being a BTS member and more. He began by saying art really gives him the standard to live as a better man, as a better adult, and as an artist. He just wants to make music like the timeless pieces that I admire.

His beginning came at the age of 13 where he got to know Eminem and Nas and began writing his own lyrics. There was an online community, amature musicians and rappers showing their lyrics and their music. It was really bad, but it was really pure.” The first artwork he fell in love with was ‘The Lunch’, 1876-1877 by Claude Monet and the last exhibition or artwork that moved him is the Philip Guston Exhibition.

About Philip Guston, “It's not the specific artwork but the artist. It's Philip Guston. I felt really attracted to his pink/red colours for the first time but I didn't know he started his career as one of the abstract/expressionists with Rothko and Pollock. He was one.” RM goes on to talk about being a 30 year old and how that changes things for him, especially as a K-Pop star.

He ended the interview by talking about how he would like to open an exhibition to display his collection of art as it would be the best way to display the precious pieces. All in all, it was an insightful talk as we got to know RM’s take on music, art as well as being a BTS member. The dedication and love for art is admirable and his mission to expose the Korean artists to his dedicated following has helped keep the galleries and exhibitions prospering.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ENHYPEN teases the upcoming album ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’ in the exciting album preview

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the podcast? Let us know in the comments below.