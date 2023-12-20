BTS' RM starrer The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge wins Best Culture Content Of The Year 2023 award

The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge, hosted by BTS' RM, secured the prestigious title of Best Culture Content at the illustrious 2023 TVING Awards. RM's adept hosting, coupled with the show's unique appeal, propelled it to this honor, solidifying its place as a standout in cultural programming.

At the 2023 TVING Awards, the acclaimed variety show The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge clinched the coveted title of Best Culture Content of the Year. Notably, BTS' RM played a pivotal role as one of the show's MCs, infusing his charisma and hosting finesse into the program. This recognition reaffirms the show's captivating content and RM's influential presence within it.

The award's selection, based on TV VOD viewing UV data, underscores the show's resonance with audiences, reflecting its popularity and impact in cultural programming. RM's involvement contributed significantly to the show's success, elevating it to a position of acclaim. As the show resonated with viewers, its win as the year's top cultural content solidified its position as a standout in the entertainment landscape, celebrated for its engaging content and RM's captivating hosting contributions.

About The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge

Exploring humanity from multifaceted perspectives, The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge is an enlightening South Korean educational series. Delving into various facets of human existence, it offers an intriguing journey, unraveling lesser-known facts about individuals and the world at large. Covering a broad spectrum, from literature and science to forensics and astronomy, the show aims to enlighten viewers about themselves and the diverse narratives woven across the globe. Through captivating storytelling, it unveils the tales of diverse individuals and groups worldwide, painting a rich and insightful portrait of humanity's intricacies.

The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge, spanning 9 episodes from December 2, 2022, to January 27, 2023, aired weekly on Fridays on tvN with each episode, running for 1 hour and 37 minutes.

BTS’ RM’s recent engagements

RM, the leader of K-pop’s burgeoning force, BTS embarked on his mandatory military journey alongside groupmate V on December 11, after a period of solo activities.

While all BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, the septet has presented their fans, the ARMYs with a docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, as they eagerly await their favorites’ return in 2025. True to its name, the eight-part documentary series takes fans on an immersive journey into the group members’ lives beyond the stardom.

