BTS’ RM stars in the new poster for the latest season of popular variety show ‘Useless Job’

tvN's new entertainment 'Useless Job' will be broadcasted for the first time on December 2nd. On November 7th, tvN released a poster for the 'Useless Job' on the official social media handles. Along with this, it said, "Join the two MCs full of sense, experts in literature, physics, forensics, and astronomy, on a journey to find me."

According to tvN, ‘Useless Job' will premiere on December 2 at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). Every Friday night, he will come to viewers with a pack of colorful and interesting stories about humans. 'Useless Job' is a follow-up variety show on tvN's 'Useless Miscellaneous Miscellaneous Dictionaries' and 'Crime Miscellaneous Dictionaries Useful to Know'. Producer Yang Jung Woo, who participated as a director from Season 1 of ‘Useless Job,' started as the main director of 'Useless Job 3'.

Theme of 'Useless Job':

The human-themed ‘Useless Job' deals with a journey to find myself, which many didn't even know about, by exploring all the humans in the world from various perspectives. The stories of various people are unfolding, from interesting characters that cross the imagination and reality to the stories of us wandering through life.

BTS' RM in 'Useless Job':

The cast is also gorgeous. First, the MCs were film director Jang Hang Jun and BTS leader RM. Prospective viewers are looking forward to the so-called 'Hangjunie and Namjoonie' chemistry. RM's regular appearance in variety shows is the first since he was a member of tvN's 'Problematic Man' in 2015.