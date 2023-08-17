BTS' RM stirs controversy after sharing Frank Ocean's song Bad Religion containing anti-religious lyrics

On August 16, BTS’ RM shared a song he has been listening to on his Instagram story, and while this is usually what he does, this time his fans were angry at his choice of song. RM chose a Frank Ocean song from his debut album called Bad Religion. The song has been getting flak for its alleged Islamophobic lyrics and many people have been hating on him for it.

Why is BTS’ RM receiving hate for sharing Frank Ocean’s song?

Bad Religion talks about loving people without any restraints from various religions. The lyrics come through a conversation between a person and their taxi driver who acts as a therapist to them. The lyrics use the sentence Allahu Akbar (which means God is Greatest in Arabic) and the words ‘Don’t curse me’. For years, Frank Ocean fans have come to his rescue against many people who have accused him of being an Islamophobe. While the song has a double meaning and many interpretations, Muslim fans have been feeling attacked by the song and its negative outlook. Since then, anybody who has either listened to or recommended the song has been at the center of hate, like RM. In less than 24 hours, people have been asking him to apologize to the Muslims for not only listening but also recommending the song to his followers on Instagram. There has been no response from the artist or the management company but there have been dividing opinions of the fans.

BTS’ RM’s activities:

Previously, BTS’ RM has been in the news for various reasons and one of them was talking about the passing of his beloved dog Moni. He said that his pet had crossed the rainbow bridge a couple of months ago but he didn’t talk about it till he could mourn his loss since the dog was his family. He said that he brought a picture of Moni, put it in his family home, and even held a funeral for him. The fans were heartbroken as he had introduced Moni (full name- Rapmon) to fans in 2013 and his loss hit them hard.

