BTS’ RM suffers ankle ligament tear, to limit performance during BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG on March 21

BTS has released their 5th studio album, ARIRANG, on global music platforms. As fans await the first performance of the record on the following day, a notice was shared by their agency BIGHIT MUSIC announcing that during a rehearsal on March 19, leader RM suffered an injury to his ankle and shared that he will not be able to perform during BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG on March 21.

BTS shares RM’s limited performance due to ankle injury

RM personally shared that he did not suffer a serious issue, but has to take a step back from performance. He aims to recuperate and be back to good health by the time BTS' tour begins in April.

Taking to Weverse, the group shared:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide an update on BTS member RM’s participation in “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG,” scheduled for March 21.

During a performance rehearsal on March 19, RM suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital to undergo a detailed examination and treatment. A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation). As advised by medical professionals, he must wear a cast and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks to concentrate solely on his recovery.

While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, the company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritize the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury.

Accordingly, RM’s on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited.

We ask for your kind understanding regarding this matter. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause, given the high anticipation surrounding this performance.

Although RM’s on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience. We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show.

We prioritize our artists’ health and safety above all else, and are committed to providing RM with all the necessary support for his complete recovery and return to full health.

The BTS members are preparing diligently for this performance. We ask for your continued encouragement and support.

Thank you.”

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will be livestreamed on March 21 on Netflix for international fans while being shot in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

ALSO READ: SWIM music video: BTS sings of not giving up and marching ahead in love for ARIRANG comeback starring Lili Reinhart