BTS' RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook share OT7 pic from Jin's enlistment; More bid farewell

On December 13, BTS’ Jin enlisted in the military to serve the nation. Once his enlistment was announced, everyone was filled with emotion as they wouldn't be able to see the member for 18 months. ARMYs all over the world have tweeted sweet messages wishing him for a safe return. The members of the group as well as other talented people who know Jin have sent their farewell wishes. BTS’ RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook wish him farewell

All the seven members of BTS went to drop their favourite hyung at his enlistment. As they said goodbye to Jin, they exchanged lovely photos. The picture features RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook touching Jin’s shaved head. They shared it on their official twitter account and wrote this heartfelt message: “Our hyung !! Please go and come back safely !! Love you" Omega Sapien from Balming Tiger

The talented artist has wished Jin in the most quirky way and fans cannot get over it. On his Instagram account he posted a picture of Jin with a shaved head. However, Jin's hair in the image has been edited and dyed an emerald green colour, matching the hairstyle worn by Omega Sapien. He also wrote a sweet message saying, “Ayo on a real note i wish all the good vibes for him in the military. Bless&safety.” Son Sung Deuk (BTS' choreographer)

Jin has also been wished by BTS choreographer Son Sung Deuk, who is behind all of the group's captivating dance performances. He wished Jin a safe return and uploaded a photo of Jin with his head shaved. He wrote, “I hope you stay healthy and have a precious time in your life..” We wish Jin a safe and healthy return! Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

