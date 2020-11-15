BTS: RM, Suga reveal the inspiration behind Spring Day lyrics; Jimin recalls almost throwing up at 2018 BBMAs

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared interesting insights into many of their hit tracks, including Spring Day and Fake Love.

On November 14, KBS’s Immortal Songs celebrated BTS’s producer Pdogg's biggest hits. Several artists including Sunwoo Jung-A, Son Seung Yeon, Song So Hee, Yook Joong Wan Band, Goon Jo and ALiEN, and BAE173 covered BTS songs as part of the special episode. While fans grooved to the covers, BTS members showed their support to Pdogg by sitting down for a special interview as part of the episode. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to talk about the songs and share interesting tidbits behind songs featured in the episode.

Off the many songs featured on the episode, BTS and the ARMY watched gukak (Korean traditional music) singer Song So Hee perform to Spring Day. Namjoon and Yoongi revealed that the song was based on their own experiences in their personal lives. As reported by Soompi, the Daechwita hitmaker said, "Doesn’t everyone have an experience in which they parted ways with their friends?” Namjoonie recalled that when he was young, he would meet up with friends and frequented internet cafes. They were precious people to him. However, after his move to Seoul and became a Big Hit trainee, those memories began fading. "I wrote the song while thinking of my friends," he admitted.

He added, “I wrote the song while at the Hangang Park in Yeouido. I sent it to Pdogg and Bang Si Hyuk afterwards, and Pdogg said, ‘It seems good, but I can’t tell because of your singing.’ It was a bit of a shock, but anyway, the results were good.” Taehyung chipped in to add that before RM and Suga, he wrote the lyrics to the song. "Pdogg said it was really good. I got my hopes up and asked him how it was going a few days later and he said that he went with RM’s lyrics," he revealed.

As the episode progressed, fans watched Sunwoo Jung A perform to Fake Love. The ARMY is aware that the song was performed by the septet at the Billboard Music Awards 2018. Mochi revealed that ahead of the performance, he was so nervous that he almost threw up. The group also admitted that given the song was high-pitched and it was a live broadcast, the song was difficult to perform live. Nevertheless, they received massive love from fans. “We got a lot of energy from the fans. We gained confidence through ARMY’s voices," BTS said.

Credits :Soompi

