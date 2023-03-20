BTS’ RM, SUGA, V and Jungkook attend at Harry Styles’ Seoul concert; BLAKCPINK’s Rosé and Jennie also spotted

On March 11, Harry Styles kicked off his wildly successful Love On Tour show in Asia. The tour started from Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium with performances to follow in the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan in support of his new album ‘Harry's House’.

BTS at the Harry Styles concert

Today he is performing in South Korea, and to no one's surprise, BTS members were there once again. RM, SUGA, V, and Jungkook can be seen dancing to the music of the former One Direction member and English musician Harry Styles, in clips shared by fans at the show. Members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope were also seen attending the Harry Styles Tour in Los Angeles in 2021 while in the US for their own concert for the first time since COVID-19 began. Harry Styles is clearly admired by BTS members. Last year, Jungkook shared a sonorous cover of Styles' ‘Falling,’ which drew a lot of attention on social media, especially among the BTS ARMY.

BLACKPINK were seen supporting their ‘bestie’

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé were also spotted at the concert. It is also revealed that when Harry Styles arrived in South Korea on March 18, 2023, BLACKPINK made him feel at home. Even though they were unable to greet him personally upon his arrival, it was later discovered that BLACKPINK had not only recommended a restaurant to him but had also pre-paid for his meal. The fan also said how the waiter suggested mixing his rice with sauce and sesame oil and serving it with egg rolls. Harry Styles also signed autographs and took photos with the service personnel.

BTS' Jimin was absent from the concert probably due to his hectic schedule leading up to his highly anticipated solo debut on March 24. Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope was also missing from the concert, with fans speculating that he is busy preparing for his military enlistment. Along with them, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was also not seen attending the concert because she is preparing for her own solo debut scheduled for March 31.

