BTS' RM surprises fans with funky hip-hop style Groin music video from Right Place, Wrong Person; Watch

BTS leader RM has delighted fans by releasing a funky hip-hop music video for his track Groin amid his military service. This surprise drop comes from his latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released on May 24.

The album marks RM's second solo venture, showcasing his distinctive musical style and creativity, further solidifying his status as a versatile artist even while fulfilling his duties.

On May 27 at midnight KST, BTS leader RM surprised fans by releasing a funky hip-hop music video for his track Groin from his latest album Right Place, Wrong Person. Despite being amid his military service, RM managed to captivate audiences with this unexpected drop.

The music video, directed by Pennacky and creatively overseen by San Yawn, showcases RM in a casual black tracksuit and sporting a buzzcut. He raps through various scenes, including a shady basement and a quiet road, adding a raw and authentic vibe to the visual narrative.

The creative team behind this project includes JNKYRD and Sehoon Jang, with local production by Cult of Ya. Hoon Gold served as the producer and first assistant director, while Mia Foo was the line producer, and Syd Farrington handled camera assistance. Jimin Son captured behind-the-scenes moments as the photographer.

Watch RM’s Groin music video here;

Groin is an alternative hip-hop track characterized by its rocking sound and catchy chorus. It serves as a B-side track from RM's recent solo album and candidly expresses his thoughts toward people he dislikes. The release of this music video highlights RM's unwavering creativity and connection with his fans, even during his military service.

More details about RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person album

RM's album Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24th, has ignited global excitement amid his military service. This second solo project, following 2022's INDIGO, features the lead track LOST! and explores themes of feeling lost and emotional conflict.

The album's 11 tracks showcase RM's poetic lyricism and alternative sound, capturing the essence of being an outsider. Despite his absence from the limelight due to ongoing military service, BIGHIT MUSIC's promotion has highlighted RM's artistic prowess, ensuring Right Place, Wrong Person leaves a lasting impact and enriches BTS' legacy.

