BTS' RM takes revenge on Balming Tiger's San Yawn; fans can't help gushing over SEXY NUKIM duo’s friendship
BTS RM and San Yawn from Balming Tiger are an adorable duo and fans can't keep calm over how cute their friendship is. Want to know the full story? Read on
Key Highlight
-
RM and San Yawn from Balming Tiger are close friends
-
San Yawn took a picture of RM sleeping and posted it on his Instagram stories
-
RM decided to take revenge and posted a picture of San Yawn sleeping on his Instagram Stories
BTS' RM and San Yawn from Balming Tiger share a close friendship. Their connection began when RM collaborated with Balming Tiger on the single SEXY NUKIM. Since then, RM has been spotted spending time with the members of Balming Tiger on several occasions, solidifying their bond. Recently, RM and San Yawn were hanging out together, and a particularly amusing incident occurred, highlighting the endearing and humorous nature of their friendship.
RM’s revenge on San Yawn
San Yawn and RM, close friends, were recently spotted hanging out together on August 23rd. RM shared a picture on his Instagram, captured by San Yawn, the founder, leader, executive producer, and creative director of Balming Tiger. In the photo, BTS' leader can be seen taking a nap. Displaying a true friend's spirit, San Yawn playfully took a snapshot of RM sleeping and posted it on his Instagram Stories. The initial photo was shared on San Yawn's Instagram, and RM reposted it, indicating there were no hard feelings about sharing the candid moment with the public. However, RM didn't miss a chance for sweet revenge. The following day, he shared a reversed photo where he was the one observing the sleeping figure, in contrast to the original where San Yawn watched RM sleep. RM posted this photo on his Instagram stories along with the word "bokssu," meaning revenge in Korean. San Yawn reshared the photo and added "ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ," representing laughter in Korean. RM had previously collaborated with Balming Tiger, a South Korean music collective, on the track SEXY NUKIM.
BTS RM’s recent activities
BTS' RM marked his solo debut with the album Indigo, which beautifully captured and documented his experiences during his late twenties. The album resonated strongly with fans due to its emotionally profound tracks, and it stands as an artistic and aesthetic masterpiece that delves into a wide array of themes, genres, and collaborations with featured artists. Presently, RM is actively preparing for the release of his second solo album, demonstrating his ongoing dedication to his solo endeavors. Additionally, the BTS rapper recently unveiled a Live clip Sketch for the song Don’t Ever Say Love Me by Colde, featuring RM himself.
