BTS’ RM talks about Jin’s enlistment; All of the seven members reconvening in 2025 and more

BTS's RM made an appearance on the evening news show, ‘KBS News 9,’ on December 18, 2022. He discussed a variety of subjects, including the release of his first full-length album, 'Indigo,' enlistment of all the members, and the group's return in 2025.

BTS’ oldest member Jin recently enlisted in the military and all the members went to drop him off at the enlistment site. RM recalled the enlistment scene, "Jin hyung didn’t talk much. He seemed to think a lot, and when he actually went to the site, he said, ‘I’m going to have a good trip. I’ll experience it first and let you know’.”

RM also further said, “Anyway, a lot has happened in the meantime, both as a group and individually. Should I say it feels like a chapter has passed? I had that experience,” he said. As he continued to talk, he also expressed his feelings over Jin's enlistment, “I also have a lot of complicated feelings, but I am calm, and I think that Jin is doing well at the training centre, so I am waiting (for his return) with a calm and cool mind. “

RM talks about the group making their return in 2025 as a whole

The 10-year anniversary of BTS's debut will be celebrated the following year, but the group won't be able to meet fans all at once until then. It is anticipated that BTS will make a full comeback in 2025 after their service in the military. RM elaborated that, “Anyways, since the 18 months is the military service period, there is nothing I can physically do,” and then said, “However, there are countless ARMYs in Korea and around the world who believed in our team.”

Lastly RM concluded by sharing, “Our members don’t really like tattoos that much, but we all got the number ‘7’ tattooed on different body parts. It hasn’t been long. It’s been about six months. We will work hard to gather and show what only we can do.”

RM recently released his first solo album ‘Indigo’ along with the music video for the title track ‘Wild Flower (with youjeen).’ The album topped many charts across the world and was well received.

You can watch the video below: