BTS’ RM teases upcoming solo project on mono’s 4th release anniversary: Total record of my …

BTS is continuing to release their solo projects following their anthology album ‘Proof’ in June. Member J-Hope has since gone solo with the drop of his first LP, ‘Jack In The Box’. Eldest member Jin has announced his single, a collaboration with Coldplay who the group has previously worked on for ‘My Universe’ as ‘The Astronaut’ eyes a release on October 28. The BTS ARMY is placing bets on who the next member to announce their solo project will be and leader RM has taken it upon himself to tease them.

mono

On the occasion of his second mixtape ‘mono’ completing 4 years since its release, RM posted the cover art of the album on his Instagram story. Writing ‘4th anniversary’ on it, he commemorated the birth of the soothing piece of music that has been a medium of comfort for a lot of his fans.

