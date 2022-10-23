BTS’ RM teases upcoming solo project on mono’s 4th release anniversary: Total record of my …
BTS leader RM is gearing up for his next project.
BTS is continuing to release their solo projects following their anthology album ‘Proof’ in June. Member J-Hope has since gone solo with the drop of his first LP, ‘Jack In The Box’. Eldest member Jin has announced his single, a collaboration with Coldplay who the group has previously worked on for ‘My Universe’ as ‘The Astronaut’ eyes a release on October 28. The BTS ARMY is placing bets on who the next member to announce their solo project will be and leader RM has taken it upon himself to tease them.
mono
On the occasion of his second mixtape ‘mono’ completing 4 years since its release, RM posted the cover art of the album on his Instagram story. Writing ‘4th anniversary’ on it, he commemorated the birth of the soothing piece of music that has been a medium of comfort for a lot of his fans.
RM’s hints
He followed it up with an image of his folders on his phone as it appeared to be a master file of his upcoming release. While it is unknown if it will be another album or a different kind of release, fans were excited to witness the ‘spoiler King’ be his real self once again as he teased them. He wrote “and next…?” on the photo of his files which seems to have been added on October 19 at 8:07 pm.
The third photo teased about the contents of the release with RM revealing that it would contain the stories of his tweens. A documentation of his life from the year 2019 to 2022, he wrote “gon be the total record of my 2019 - 2022 the twenties”. The revelation has left fans intrigued once again for the magic RM would once again cast as a fabulous storyteller with an above par lyricism.