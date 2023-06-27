BTS' RM thanks fans and staff for cleaning up after BTS FESTA 2023 fireworks show; See post

BTS ARMYs showed their best behavior at the BTS FESTA 2023, and set an example for the general public about community etiquette. BTS' RM took to his Instagram to thank fans and staff for their incredible cleanup at Yeouido, Hangang Park.

RM thanks BTS ARMYs for cleaning up the Yeouido area after the FESTA fireworks

The WILDFLOWER singer read news regarding BTS ARMYs cleaning up Yeouido after the Fireworks show. BTS' RM usually shares music recommendations and his daily workout routines on his Instagram story. He shared the screenshot of the news on his Instagram stories and thanked BTS ARMYs and the staff for this warming gesture. He said, "To all the staff, and proud ARMYs, Thank You". ARMYs can not contain their happiness for RM's recognition and they plan to do better in the future.

400,000 ARMYs attended

BTS celebrated its 10th debut anniversary with ARMYs on June 17, the leader of the septet RM led the event with 3000 ARMYs in the audience. Apart from the live radio show 'Its 5 pm, This is Kim Namjoon', around 400,000 people gathered at Yeouido, Hangang Park to see the Fireworks show. It was reported that out of 400,000 people who were attending BTS Present Everywhere, 120,000 were foreigners. The spectators witnessed one of the biggest fireworks shows and residents around the area, and people traveling by airplane also enjoyed this incredible show. It was reported that 2000 security personnel were deployed to maintain and control the crowd at Yeouido on June 17 for the celebration of FESTA 2023.

Highlights of BTS FESTA 2023

BTS' RM led an event in person with other members who participated in different ways. SUGA introduced the show as a reporter of the ARMY news. Jimin conducted a voice-recorded quiz with ARMYs. While Jungkook and V called RM during his live radio show. The finale fireworks show lit up Seoul in purple color which was narrated by Jungkook. Despite such a huge number of fans attending, the area was left uncluttered and spotless the next day. This incident was so epic that it made headlines in South Korea and in International media outlets and RM happened to see it.

