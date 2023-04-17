BTS’ RM turns SUGA’s Suchwita’s host while Agust D arrives as guest: ‘I’m so fed up’ says leader

BTS fans were in for a treat as they saw none other than leader RM taking the host seat on ‘Suchwita’ turning it into ‘R-Chwita’. Appearing all excited and happy about his new venture as the owner of the seat goes for a tour around the world, the guest for the day is revealed as an upcoming 4th generation K-pop idol, Agust D.

RM on Suchwita with SUGA

Though this is not RM’s first time on the show, the roles have reversed as he becomes the host of the show, while interviewing his beloved member SUGA, who has decided to participate as his alias Agust D to celebrate his official solo debut. Their surprising time together has amounted to a total of 13 years now, a fact the two make a point to mention at every chance they get. RM can be seen hilariously saying ‘I’m so fed up’, only to appear extremely proud of his friendship with SUGA.

Story of Agust D working on D-DAY

The two talked about SUGA’s creative process of working on his upcoming album ‘D-DAY’, for which he seems to have gone to the mountains for inspiration. However, the real story of his creation is far more complex as the star recalled having a slow start. The bickering between the two continued as SUGA turned to the new forms of promotions, dancing cutely in front of RM who found his actions adorably annoying, making the older member confess that he wished to be ‘annoyingly awesome’.

As RM and SUGA moved to speak about their careers as members of BTS, they turned more sentimental, saying that about 99 per cent of the reason why they do music is for the fans through whose mediums they continue to live. However, as RM asked the most important question of the day, inquiring about how did SUGA find the changed ‘R-chwita’ set to be, August D seemed to think it was not as the original, his own ‘Suchwita’.

The upcoming ninth episode of the show, where RM becomes the host and SUGA becomes the guest, will be revealed on April 24 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

