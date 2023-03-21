BTS’ RM, V, SUGA and Jungkook pose alongside Harry Styles in stunning backstage photo from Seoul concert

A picture of Harry Styles with BTS members RM, V, SUGA and Jungkook has taken the internet by storm. British artist Harry Styles is currently on his ‘Love on Tour’ tour. His time in Seoul was adorned by a phenomenal concert. The backstage glimpse of the same shows him posing alongside members of BTS. Harry Styles’ concert was a huge success and was attended by thousands of enthusiastic fans. While videos and pictures from the concert have been making their rounds over the internet, RM’s latest Instagram update has put an end to all noise and has successfully become a moment.

RM's Instagram update

BTS rapper RM recently took to his Instagram and posted a picture with five of the most popular men in music right now. The picture shows Harry Styles who has BTS rapper SUGA on one side and RM and V on the other, adorning the photo’s front is Jungkook who is seen seated in front of Harry and fellow BTS members. While Jungkook and SUGA can be seen wearing some stunning black outfits, V shines bright in a vibrant red zipper. RM on the other hand can be seen leaning against band mate V as they all smile for a picture together. A clip that shows BTS’ superhit single ‘Dynamite’ playing at Harry Styles’ Seoul concert has also gone viral. The clip shows a venue filled with enthusiastic fans humming to and singing along ‘Dynamite’ as they await Harry Styles’ performance.

RM, V, SUGA and Jungkook in 2023

BTS member RM just released his single ‘Smoke Sprite’ with SE SO NEON’s Hwang Soyoon. Released on March 14, 2023, ‘Smoke Sprite’ is the second track on So!YoON!’s album ‘Episode1: Love’. Kim Taehyung on the other hand recently joined the cast of ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ alongside South Korean actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik as an intern.

While RM and V have been focusing on their respective solo projects, BTS member SUGA has also been on a similar track. The BTS rapper and songwriter currently has a highly-anticipated world tour coming up and is currently hosting a popular talk show of his own called ‘Suchwita’. BTS’ maknae Jungkook has spent a better part of the year so far interacting with fans and updating them vis-a-vis all that he is up to. His recent live broadcasts have become a regular affair and are looked forward to by fans all across the world.

