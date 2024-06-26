BTS’ RM visits potato stew house with fellow soldiers amid military enlistment; see PICS

BTS’ RM is currently carrying out his mandatory military enlistment alongside his bandmates. Amid his Army duties, the rapper took out some time and visited his favorite Gamjatang (Potato stew) restaurant with his fellow soldiers. The photos from his visit are going viral online.

BTS' RM enjoys potato stew soup with fellow soldiers at his favorite restaurant

Recently, a set of photos from RM’s visit to a potato stew house found its way to the internet. According to a netizen’s X (Twitter) post, the BTS member visited the restaurant with his fellow soldiers and enjoyed a warm pot of his favorite stew.

The X post further revealed that the employees of the stew house said that RM and his army friends recently visited.

See Pics from RM’s visit to his favorite potato stew house:

More about RM's military enlistment

RM enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside bandmate V. After completing the basic 5-week training he transformed into one of the elite trainees and even received recognition. He was also the platoon leader during this time period.

Later he was assigned to the 15th division for further responsibilities. He also joined the military band as a saxophonist. He is currently a part of The Republic of Korea Army Military Police Unit, also known as the Special Duty Unit (SDT).

Advertisement

RM, with V, will most likely be discharged on June 10, 2025. The Wild Flower singer will reunite with his whole group then and resume activities.

More about RM's recent activities

Meanwhile, on the work front, RM recently made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with his 2nd album Right Place, Wrong Person.

Released on May 24, this exciting album features a total of 11 songs including title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, LOST!, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

For this album, the singer has also unveiled a few music videos for LOST!, Come back to me. Domodachi, Groin, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and a live video for Nuts. Right Place, Wrong Person soared high on global and international music charts upon release, and fans were just happy to receive new solo music from the BTS leader.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE congratulates Sabrina Carpenter over Please Please Please's Billboard Hot 100 ranking; fans ask for collab