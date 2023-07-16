BTS' RM with GOT7's Jackson, TXT's Yeonjun-ATEEZ's Wooyoung and more; Pick your favorite K-pop friendship duo

BTS' RM and GOT7's Jackson to Yeonjun of TXT and Wooyoung from ATEEZ, many K-pop idols from different groups are best friends with each other. Some developed from colleagues to friends while some were friends even before they debuted in K-pop groups.

K-pop Friendship Duos

BTS' RM and GOT7's Jackson have been friends for a really long time. Jackson revealed that the two met through friends when they were trainees before they had debuted in GOT7 and BTS. Wooyoung and Yeonjun were trainees at BIGHIT Entertainment. However, Wooyoung moved on to debut in ATEEZ and Yeonjun stayed behind and debuted in TXT. Lisa and BamBam were in the same dance group as the two Thai idols were brought up in Bangkok, Lisa debuted in BLACKPINK and BamBam debuted in GOT7 under different agencies. The famous 97 liner friends SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and Jungkook of BTS, are making headlines for their wholesome moments together in the past few weeks. TWICE's Nayeon is a social butterfly who is friends with members from BLACKPINK and Red Velvet, she appeared on Yeri's show in June 2020 and revealed that the two are really close friends. Choose your favorite K-pop friendship duo!

