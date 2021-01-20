BTS: RM works out to Ariana Grande's Positions, leaves ARMY gushing with cute pickup line, reviews Sweet Home

BTS leader RM hosted his first VLive of the year. Namjoon spoke about his fitness regime, listening to Ariana Grande's songs while working out, reads out a pick-up line and more!

BTS leader RM has had heads turning since he beefed up during the lockdown. The rapper shocked fans when he appeared a tad more muscular in the second half of 2020. The fandom further drooled over him when a Bangtan Bomb of the BTS lead was seen running in a sleeveless shirt, putting his physic on display. Now, Namjoon has revealed that there are a few songs that he listens to while working out and one of them is Ariana Grande's hit track Positions.

The BTS member revealed the interesting detail during his first VLive of the year. During the lengthy chat with the fandom, as translated by wisha (@doyou_bangtan), Namjoon revealed that he does listen to male rappers as well. However, it gets exhausting. "So something refreshing like Ariana's with a good beat is preferable. He also listens to a lot of The Weeknd and Oasis recently," the fan translation read.

Speaking about his fitness regime, Namjoon said he works out four to five times a week and has been keeping up this schedule for the last six months. He explained that the reason he turned towards working out was to be healthier and stronger. The rapper confessed turning towards an eating plan which concentrated on reducing the carbs in his diet but he eventually gave up. "He's also not just doing weights, he's changing up his exercise routine - running, box jumping etc," the translation revealed.

As he continued to share his thoughts on fitness, he was asked about K-drama recommendations and the rapper mentioned Sweet Home and Dear My Friends. Namjoonie said that he recently watched Sweet Home and it was a fun show. For the unversed, Sweet Home stars Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun and Lee Si Young. While speaking about Dear My Friends, the rapper confessed it is his favourite show.

RM went on to share an update on the famous DTS - referring to the snow ducks he had built when it snowed heavily in Korea - and joked that they are now DeadTS. "They're DeadTS. Next year maybe," he said. While he continued to read more comments and answer the many questions, one particular comment caught his attention. A sneaky fan dropped the popular pick-up line, "Are your legs tired? ‘Cause you’re running in my mind." Namjoon read it out loud leaving the fandom weak on their knees. He read the line out and said, "oooo" before he flashed his contagious smile.

Speaking about his wish for 2021, RM said all he hopes is to meet the ARMY in person. "Last year was enough. Literally. 2020 was enough. So I just want to see you in person, meet you in person." He adds that he is however working his hardest at the moment," he said. RM added that he has requested Big Hit to help him try different things in an attempt to reach the ARMY if the situation doesn't dramatically get better this year. "There's not much to say, RM says. He misses us, and everything becomes better with the thought we'll be together once again in the future," the translation revealed.

