BTS' RM wraps 80 percent of military ahead of June discharge; fans say, ‘Enough I'm getting Namjoon out’

BTS leader RM, despite serving in the military, has always kept his fans in the loop about his whereabouts and social activities. On February 20, 2025, the BTS leader shared a post on his Instagram story to update his fans on the progress of his military service.

In his post, the Wild Flower singer shared a progress tracker displaying the days left until he returns as a civilian. The tracker showed that 80% of his military service had been completed, with only 110 days remaining before he reunites with ARMYs.

As soon as he dropped the Instagram post, ARMYs and his fans rejoiced, and some commented, “110 days left till Namjoon is back! GIMME A HUG. Are you ready for a 100-day celebration?” Another fan commented,“I just want namjoon to finally be free from the military. I want all of them to be finally home but namjoon shows us extra hard that he wants to be back”

Another fan said, “Namjoon has exhausted 80% of his military service. RM's spring tree as his profile photo on the Goondori App reminds me of the tree in BTS' Spring Day." They even shared some funny comments. One fan wrote, “that's enough i'm getting namjoon out of the military i cannot take this anymore.” Netizens reactions:

Five BTS members are currently serving in the military and will return this year. RM and V enlisted together on December 11, 2023, and they will be discharged on June 10, 2025. Jungkook and Jimin enlisted on December 12, 2023, and will be discharged together on June 11, a day after RM and V's discharge. SUGA enlisted on September 22, 2023, and he will be discharged on June 21, 2025, because he is serving in the public sector instead of doing active duty.

Apart from these five members, Jin was released on June 12, 2024, and J-Hope completed his military service and returned to civilian life on October 17, 2024. Even though the band members will be reunited this year, as a group, BTS is likely to return to the stage in 2026.