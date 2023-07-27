BTS' RM writing Master's thesis while working on music? Fans amused as singer shares his take on popular meme

BTS' RM, the genius with an IQ level of 148 is going viral on the internet for his latest Instagram update. The BTS leader shared pictures on Instagram on July 27, giving glimpses of his daily life. RM aka Kim Nam Joon the musical mastermind is working on his music or preparing for his thesis. Fans wonder what the idol is up to as the last picture shows files of Master's thesis writing, reminding the classic meme every graduate student could understand.

RM writing a Master's thesis or working on new music?

BTS' RM made ARMY (BTS Fandom) go feral over a photo of his arm, given his beautiful physique. However, this was not about the first picture on his post. RM shared multiple photos including chilling with friends and working in the studio and more. What garnered ARMY's attention was the last photo which seemed like a snapshot of graduation thesis files. This created a huge buzz among the fans as they wonder if RM is all set for his Master's graduation. The infamous meme every Master's student could relate to, which is making multiple changes in the thesis writing and changing the name of the files with every update as 'Graduation Thesis', 'Graduation Thesis edit', 'Graduation Thesis Final' and it keeps going on.

Fans who are completing their Master's degree course at the moment also joined in saying this is their time to celebrate because they might graduate in the same year as RM. Assuming that the idol is still studying while making promising music, fans expressed their pride for RM. As the leader of BTS showed his passion to gain knowledge whilst following one's dream.

About BTS' RM's Education

RM is known to have studied Broadcasting and Entertainment Education at the Global Cyber University. Given his intelligence and interest in learning the BTS member alongside his pals decided to pursue higher education. In March 2019, BTS members RM, Suga, and J-Hope started studying at Hanyang Cyber University’s graduate school for an MBA in Advertising & Media. However, it is unsure whether RM is currently studying or has already acquired his Master's degree. Since, the last update on RM's education in 2019, BIGHIT MUSIC has not shared any information regarding the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Uncanny Counter 2 star Kim Sejeong to make music comeback after two years in September