BTS' RM's 29th Birthday: What is Namjooning? Fans imitate Indigo singer's wholesome leisure activities

BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon marked his 29th birthday on September 12, this year. The singer-songwriter has given exceptional musical pieces which have inspired millions of fans from across the globe. From pop to Hip-hop his wide range of discography with his group or solo has had a huge impact on the listeners. But this is not the only reason why he is popular, his passion for art and appreciation for nature has moved fans. This has created the 'Namjooning'. Read below to learn more about this word.

What is 'Namjooning'?

The word Namjooning is derived from the real name of the BTS' RM, which is Kim Namjoon. BTS fans use this word on a daily basis when they take out time from their busy schedules to enjoy their leisure time like the leader of the septet does. RM is very passionate about fine arts and reading books, his Instagram feed describes it all. Once in an interview, he came to know how fans use this term and described what it means. Accordingly, "'Namjooning' is a verb which refers to the act of living life as Kim Namjoon. This includes taking walks in the parks, admiring nature, hanging out with crabs, and having fun with friends". Although fans used it before this phrase went viral on the internet, usage of it was widely done among the fans. They recorded short videos capturing their time enjoying the small things in life.

Namjooning and its correlation with RM's Indigo

He has also used anecdotes of the art which he could deeply resonate with in his music. For instance, well-known artist Yun Hyong Keun's voiceover in the intro track Yun featured Erykah Badu of the album Indigo which not only formed the base of the song but also the album cover. Another track from the album is Forg_tful featuring Kim Sawol. Forg_tful spoke about the singer reminiscing his childhood days when he was free to admire nature unlike when RM grew up to be busy with his schedules at the age of 26. His music is deeply influenced by real-life stories and Namjooning connected with the songs he has written.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Indigo Album Review: BTS’ RM lays out his intimate thoughts and emotions in the 10 melodious tracks