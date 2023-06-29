BTS’ RM’s 5 wardrobe staples we would like to add to ours

BTS' RM has not only impressed the whole wide world with his music and leadership qualities but also with his fashion sense. Apart from being a brilliant artist, he is regarded as a fashion icon for many who love the casual cool style. Since he has a flair for fashion, he is often regarded as a trendsetter. So, let's dig into some of his fashion staples that we would like to add to ours.

Classic White Tshirt

If you want to build a capsule wardrobe then a classic white t-shirt is your safest bet. You can never go wrong with a plain white tee and there have been several occasions when RM has rocked this look. Known for his casual cool style, he loves a good pair of white t-shirts that can be paired with anything- be it with denim or formal trousers or even layered under a jacket or sweatshirt.

Neutral Hues

RM has a strong preference for understated, neutral colors and is frequently seen wearing shades like beige, brown, denim blue, black, and cream. If you are a woman, to enhance and add a feminine touch to RM's style, you can choose to incorporate a trench coat and matching lace-up boots into this outfit. Since the coat serves as a timeless investment piece it can be worn repeatedly.

Denim Delight

Given RM's relaxed personal style, denim is an essential part of Namjoon's wardrobe. You can own a good pair of classic denim (preferably blue or black) and aim for a clean and simple aesthetic by pairing a plain boyfriend t-shirt with cropped jeans, a black baseball cap, and RM's beloved Converse sneakers.

Plaid Passion

Plaid never goes out of style. While the pattern has always been popular, it has mainly been seen on skirts and scarves. It appears that RM has already incorporated some plaid pieces into his wardrobe from plaid shirts, trench coats, and sweaters.

Wide-Leg Wonders

Whether it's wide-legged jeans or pants, this fashion item is ideal for the fall season. Not only are they highly versatile, but they also offer exceptional comfort. They can be paired with a variety of tops, including shirts and coats. As for Namjoon, he chose to style his wide-leg bottoms with a sleeveless sweatshirt and a beanie.

Statement Sneakers

It may be time to part ways with your white or black sneakers, as colorful kicks have become the new standard. Patchwork sneakers are gaining popularity, thanks to the growing DIY trend. And why not? They're experimental, unique, and undeniably cool.

