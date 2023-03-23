BTS’ RM’s album Indigo becomes fastest album by Korean soloist as it crosses 300 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ leader RM’s newest album Indigo surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest album by a Korean soloist to achieve the feat. RM took to Instagram stories to celebrate the success!

According to the latest chart (as of March 25) released by Billboard, an American music media, on March 21st, BTS' anthology album 'Proof' ranked 190th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'. did.With this, 'Proof' stayed on this chart for 40 consecutive weeks. In addition, 'Proof' was ranked 5th in 'World Album' and 55th in 'Top Current Album'. BTS also entered various charts with their individual activities. Leader RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released in December of last year, ranked 13th in 'World Album', 41st in 'Top Current Album', and 99th in 'Top Album Sales'.The title song of this album, 'Wild Flower' (with Cho Yoojeen) re-entered the 'World Digital Song Sales' as 4th place.

J-Hope's solo single 'on the street' (with J. Cole), released on the 3rd, was ranked 91st on the 'Global (excluding the US)' and 108th on the 'Global 200'. On the 'World Digital Song Sales' chart, Jin's solo single 'The Astronaut' released in October last year ranked 6th, and Jimin's first self-composed song 'Promise' ranked 14th.

RM’s activities:

Jimin's new song 'Face-off' was judged to be ineligible. Reasons for disqualification are lyrics that use profanity, vulgar language, or vulgar expressions. In the results released on the day, Jimin's other b-side song 'Alone' and the title song 'Like Crazy' were judged to be eligible. 'Face-off' is the first track of Jimin's first solo album 'FACE'. In addition to Jimin, BTS leader RM participated in the composition. On March 24th, Jimin will release all the songs of 'FACE' along with the sound source and music video of 'Like Crazy' and start activities. RM of BTS released a picture with a pink heart emoticon on his Instagram story. In the released photos, BTS members RM, V, SUGA, and Jungkook pose together backstage after enjoying Harry Styles' concert.

