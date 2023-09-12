BTS' RM's Birthday: Jimin, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope shower singer with heartfelt wishes

RM wrote a letter to the fans on his 29th birthday. A tradition he has been following since a long time ago. This letter was posted on Weverse. He talked about how his birthday makes him feel and how he has changed as a human being over the years. He also mentioned how grateful he was to receive all the love and support from fans. BTS members came to wish RM in their own ways. Have a look.

BTS' Jungkook, V, Jimin, and J-Hope sent birthday wishes to RM

After RM posted the letter on Weverse, BTS member Jungkook was quick to comment under the post in Korean which translates to 'hyung (older brother in Korean) don’t be sick. before the plane takes off, wishing you a happy birthday hehe'. While BTS' V took to Instagram stories to post a picture of him along with BTS' J-Hope and RM along with a caption in Korean that said 'Namjoon-ss(i)eu HBD 🥳 You are the fork and I'm the soup'. Jimin too shared a post on Instagram with a selfie taken with RM wishing the BTS leader a happy birthday. BTS' J-Hope who is completing his mandatory military service in South Korea, took out time to wish his namjoonie on the latter's special day. He too left a comment under RM's letter in Korean saying namjoonie Happy Birthday *emojis* I love you *fire heart emoji*.

J-Hope also wished BTS' Jungkook

September marks birthdays for Jungkook and RM respectively. The former had his birthday on September 1. J-Hope took out time to wish Jungkook a belated Happy Birthday on Weverse. He left a comment on Jin's hilarious birthday wish for Jungkook saying, 'Our jungkookie the kookie I’m late but happy birthday😭😢 I was so busy so I’m leaving <the comment> now love you *fire heart emoji*. Fans from all over the world have poured in their birthday wishes for the BTS leader in the form of birthday projects for RM. RM too has been quite active in acknowledging all the love and support he receives from fans globally.

