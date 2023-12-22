BTS' RM's data leak case: Accused KORAIL employee reportedly reinstated; Fans react

BTS' RM finds himself at the center of another controversy as the KORAIL employee, Mr. Yoon, accused of leaking his personal details multiple times since 2019, without authorization, has been reportedly reinstated, prompting strong reactions from fans and the public.

KORAIL employee implicated in BTS' RM data leak reportedly reinstated

In a recent development reported by Korean media on December 21, Yoon, an employee of the Korea Railroad Corporation, who had previously been terminated for unauthorized access to the personal information of BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon), has been reinstated following a retrial. The Central Labor Relations Commission, as per the retrial decision obtained by Rep. Kim Doo Hwan of the Democratic Party of Korea, mandated Yoon's reinstatement on the 14th of the preceding month, along with payment of wages for the dismissal period.

The Central Labor Committee scrutinized the circumstances leading to Yoon's dismissal, stating that the decision was influenced more by RM's popularity than Yoon's actual misconduct. They emphasized that the dismissal was unjust, especially considering the Korea Railroad Corporation's lack of precedent in firing an employee for violating the Personal Information Protection Act.

Highlighting the discrepancy in the treatment of similar cases, the Central Labor Relations Commission argued that Yoon's termination was unfair. In response to the commission's decision, the Korea Railroad Corporation officially reinstated Yoon and settled all overdue salary payments. The incident has ignited discussions about the importance of fair employment practices and the need for consistent application of policies, especially in cases involving high-profile individuals.

All you need to know about RM’s privacy breach case

Mr. Yoon's dismissal in April stemmed from the unauthorized access to BTS RM's personal information and ticket details, a practice repeated 18 times from 2019. Additionally, he accessed other employees' data without consent. Despite an initial dismissal of his appeal citing serious misconduct, the Central Labor Relations Commission, the final authority, overturned the decision, deeming it an unfair dismissal.

Advertisement

The commission highlighted that the Korea Railroad Corporation's reliance on media reports concerning RM's information viewing without consent seemed more influenced by RM's celebrity status than Yoon's actual wrongdoing. This discrepancy in treatment became a focal point in the case.

The commission's decision to reinstate Yoon and label his dismissal unfair raised questions about the corporation's disciplinary practices. Critics argue that while acknowledging Yoon's actions, the severity of the punishment seemed disproportionate, especially considering the absence of prior firings for similar breaches of the Personal Information Protection Act within the corporation.

This decision has sparked uproaring reactions from fans and the general public.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 3 and 4 preview OUT: From coping through COVID to BTS' first Grammy nomination