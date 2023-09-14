BTS’ RM’s donation allows National Palace Museum of Korea to display rare Joseon era attire in new exhibition

Traditional Joseon period wedding dresses restored with donations from BTS' RM will be revealed for the first time for South Korea. Blooming Hwarot: Bridal Robes of the Joseon Royal Court at the National Palace Museum of Korea will run through September 15th. It will show together around 110 antiques connected with Joseon Era's wedding garments. Hwarot is a long external piece of clothing that connects the special garments and is a wedding robe worn by women over garments like skirts and jeotgori (essential upper piece of clothing of the hanbok).

BTS’ RM bringing Joseon clothes back to South Korea:

It has been estimated as the wedding clothing worn by high society. As of now, there are around 50 wedding garments remaining, with around 30 in South Korea and 20 outside. What is especially imperative is the hwarot of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. This wedding robe has been preserved and processed with a donation of 100 million won made by RM in October 2021 in support of cultural heritage preservation and restoration. In a letter, RM said that he had heard that there is a cultural asset situated in LA that should be safeguarded through the Overseas Cultural Heritage Foundation. He decided that if these cultural assets were to be returned to their country, it would be a good time to show the world how great their culture is. He likewise said that he trusted it will be a chance for some people all over the planet to partake in the delightful and astounding culture of the Republic of Korea.

BTS’ RM's love for history:

RM aka Kim Namjoon is known to love history, artifacts, arts and museums. Even during his vlogs, he is seen traveling outside to visit various art galleries and museums to learn something new. He is always curious and enjoys spending time learning about different types of art and its meaning. Many fans gained inspiration to fall in love with art and history all over again. He has even recommended many art related books, which fans have loved and always ask him for more recommendations.

