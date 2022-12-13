BTS’ RM’s Indigo debuts at No. 15 on Billboard 200; Becomes the 1st Korean soloist to do so with two albums

On December 2, 2022 BTS’ RM made his debut with the first solo album ‘Indigo.’ And since its debut, the album has smashed numerous records and enjoyed tremendous popularity all around the world. The physical release of 'Indigo' was also a huge success.

On December 12, 2022, Billboard announced that BTS’ RM’ ‘Indigo’ debuted at No. 15 on the popular Top 200 Albums chart. Which indicates that many people, especially in the United States, loved the album. This is another major accomplishment for RM's album release.

'Indigo' is now RM's highest-charting solo album on the Billboard 200. RM released ‘mono’ in 2018, and it debuted at No. 26. With the debut of ‘Indigo,’ RM has surpassed his own previous mark. RM is the only Korean soloist with this record on the Billboard 200 because both of his albums debuted in the Top 30.

RM’ first full length album- ‘Indigo’

The album ‘Indigo’ which was released on December 2, 2022 consists of 10 songs in total. RM collaborated with various talented personalities on this album such as Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Choi Youjeen, Kim Sawol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Park Jiyoon, and Colde. The lyrics on each of the album's tracks are meaningful and vary from one another. With the release of this album, RM once again proved his artistic brilliance.

Recently, ‘Indigo’ also topped the iTunes chart in various countries. The physical release of the album also did well as it sold over 600,000 copies on Hanteo, in the first week of the release itself. With 'Indigo,' RM has set multiple records.

Congratulations to RM once more on this accomplishment!