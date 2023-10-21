BTS’ RM's Indigo streams surpassed 500 million on Spotify, second album to achieve this milestone

BTS’ RM has achieved a major Spotify milestone. On December 2, 2022, the leader of the group, released his solo album Indigo, which has now surpassed over 500 million streams on the world’s biggest music streaming platform. This accomplishment has caused an internet frenzy, with fans trending his hashtags on social media. Read to know more.

RM's Indigo streams surpass 500 million on Spotify, becoming his second album to do so

RM's critically acclaimed album Indigo, hailed for being a piece of art, achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing the elite threshold of 500 million streams on Spotify. The album accomplished this feat on October 21, 2023. Speaking of numbers, Indigo is the second album of the Wildflower singer to gain this spot. Back in April this year, his second mixtape, mono joined the 500 million stream club. It emerged as the third most streamed album by a K-pop soloist at that time. The mixtape was officially released in 2018.

Fans celebrate the success of Indigo

Since morning, the trend ‘Congratulations Namjoon’ has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) by the BTS ARMYs. Check out the reactions;

More about Indigo

RM’s Indigo remained a critical and commercial success. The album seamlessly blends RM’s fondness for colors, which he likes exploring in nature, youth, and one’s ambitions. The core theme of Indigo lies in self-discovery via reflection, growth, and change. It features 10 tracks in total including Wildflower (title track), Yun, Still Life, All Day, Memory Loss, and Closer. Change pt.2, Lonely, Hectic, No.2. These tracks feature multiple collaborations with artists such as Cho Youjeen, Erykah Badu, Anderson Paak, and so on.

BTS’ RM's recent activities

On October 19, the leader of BTS was seen arriving at the Incheon airport. The Moonchild singer reportedly took a plane to London in order to complete his overseas work commitment. Although exact details about the trip have not been uncovered yet, fans believe it might be related to his upcoming projects. He discussed his upcoming music and mentioned projects during his Weverse livestream recently.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s Chanyeol’s Good Enough dominates global iTunes, conquers China's album top spot