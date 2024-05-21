BTS' RM's LOST: All about team behind MV ft Sundance fame producer, director of Megan thee Stallion's Thot Sh*t, more

BTS’ RM is gearing up to release his title track LOST from the album Right Place, Wrong Person, which is scheduled to drop on May 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Prior to the release, he unveiled two cinematic posters for the new music video, revealing the names of the staff and cast involved. Now, let's take a look at the creative minds behind the music video.

The creative team behind BTS’ RM’s LOST

The director of BTS' RM's LOST is Aube Perrie, a filmmaker from Paris. He previously worked on American artist Megan Thee Stallion's Thot Sh*t and has directed several music videos for artists like Harry Styles, including Music for a Sushi Restaurant. Perrie emphasizes that the music itself inspires his music video concepts, which is evident from LOST's poster visuals. Harry Styles' Satellite, directed by Aube Perrie, was nominated for Best Music Video at the British Arrows Awards 2024, and now fans are awaiting what kind of creative energy he will bring to LOST.

The executive producer of RM’s LOST music video is Erfan Saadati, an Iranian-British director, producer, and screenwriter. Saadati gained international acclaim for his VR documentary, Child of Empire, which was featured at festivals like Sundance. He also won the BFI & Chanel Filmmaker Awards in 2022. Fans are excited to see the creative vision he will bring to RM's LOST.

Along with them, San Yawn from Balming Tiger is the creative director. RM and Balming Tiger have showcased their friendship on multiple occasions and previously collaborated on the track Sexy Nukim. RM and San Yawn share a close bond, often seen playfully teasing each other and enjoying each other's company on social media. With this synergy, fans are excited about the creative, metaphorical, and visual elements San Yawn will bring. He was also involved in the pre-release track Come Back to Me, which was noted for its metaphorical and cinematic qualities.

More about RM’s LOST

On May 21 at 0:00 am KST (May 20 at 8:30 pm IST), RM revealed three new posters for LOST. In the first poster, he is depicted standing amidst a maze with a serious expression. Within the maze, four versions of RM are positioned at various points, each gazing in a different direction, symbolizing the uncertainty surrounding his existence.

In the second poster, three distinct workstations are displayed against a black backdrop. RM is depicted simultaneously occupying each workstation, adopting different positions, which reflects his sense of feeling lost both in the workplace and in life overall.

In the third poster, RM is portrayed standing and sitting in various positions and posing against a backdrop resembling a medical facility. This imagery suggests that he is lost in his own thoughts, perhaps grappling with internal conflicts or uncertainties.

