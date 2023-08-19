BTS' RM's next album to have rapper dancing to choreography? Here's why fans think so

BTS' RM who is in the process of making another album has recently shared a video of him dancing on his Instagram story. Fans wonder what it could mean. The singer also shared the wallpaper of his smartwatch.

BTS’ RM Instagram Story

Earlier, the BTS member posted a photo of the blue sky. Many fans call it "Namjooning" as RM likes to share pictures of nature, and this picture was in line with that theme. The rapper also shared a picture of himself dancing to a set choreography. Many fans are speculating whether the rapper is hinting towards the release of his upcoming album. The rapper had previously shared via Weverse that he believed that he had not danced in so long and that dancing is different than actually working out, with different muscles being utilized. So, he was thinking of taking hip-hop dance lessons again starting next week. RM plans to have these dance lessons around three times a week.

Also, in one of the newspaper interviews, the rapper mentioned that the most important thing he learned as a trainee was dancing because he couldn't dance before. Additionally, in his Weverse live session, he shared that he was taking lessons and if he improved, he would share it with his fans. Now that he has actually kept his promise, fans are praising the BTS member for his improved skills.

RM also shared a picture of his Z Flip 5 smartwatch, which had a cartoon wallpaper on it. The cartoon dinosaur's name is BRACHIO, and it is a herbivore dinosaur who stands up for himself in order to protect his own happiness. BRACHIO also happens to be the president of the Unforgiving Brutal Herbivore Club (UBHC). Many fans have found this wallpaper to be hilarious and cute.

RM’s recent activities

The member recently participated in the unboxing event of J-hope’s new album, "Jack in The Box (HOPE EDITION), along with other bandmates SUGA, Jungkook, and Jimin.

The singer was recently caught in some controversy as he shared a Frank Ocean song on his Instagram story. He also held a Weverse live session to share updates about his life and reassured fans that BTS will be reuniting again in 2025. Unfortunately, his dog Moni recently passed away, and the singer shared that he and his family are finding it difficult to cope with the loss.

RM is currently in the process of producing his next solo album, although the release dates for which are currently unknown.

