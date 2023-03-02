BTS’ RM’s personal details accessed and misused by KORAIL employee; BIGHIT MUSIC plans action

BTS member RM has been subjected to having his personal information being accessed by an official of KORAIL, the government-run public transport railway service which is managed by South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation. According to multiple media outlets, an inspection was conducted after receiving a report that an employee of the IT department told a fellow worker that they had checked RM’s booking details to be able to see him.

BTS’ RM’s personal information may have been leaked

The inspection conducted by KORAIL is said to have revealed that the concerned employee accessed RM’s details for no less than 18 times since 2019. This includes access to the star’s ticket information, address, mobile phone number, etc. which may have been leaked to other sources. Some reports claim the official even shared the details with a friend to be able to book a seat near RM, however the same has not been confirmed. It is also not known if there was any leak to outsiders. Reports claim that the employee accessed the information out of mere ‘curiosity’. The official will reportedly be facing disciplinary action for the blatant violation of the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA).

RM and BIGHIT MUSIC’s response

As soon as the news was reported, the BTS member shared a screenshot of an article to his personal Instagram story with ‘^^;;’ as its caption displaying his discomfort with the emoticon. Fans called out KORAIL for this breach and were found to be befuddled with the thought that BTS’ RM’s name was clearly mentioned in the news with his personal information possibly leaked, the perpetrator’s identity was being protected by referring to them as ‘Person A’.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the management agency of RM has responded to the reports saying, “We will be taking all necessary measures to protect our artist after confirming the details.” The company is expected to take legal action once finding out more about the stolen data. As fans are calling for stringent action and more security for the BTS members, they are also noting that this is not the first time the group’s information has been misused.



