BTS' RM's song from Right Place, Wrong Person lands in Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy's summer song playlist

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, renowned for his roles in Hollywood hits like Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer has surprised fans by sharing his summer playlist on Spotify. Known for his introverted nature and offline presence, his playlist includes RM's track Domodachi feat. Little Simz from the BTS leader's latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Academy Award-winning Irish actor Cillian Murphy, renowned for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters like The Dark Knight trilogy, Peaky Blinder, and Oppenheimer, recently surprised fans by sharing his summer playlist on Spotify. Despite his reputation for being "chronically offline" and avoiding social media, his eclectic taste in music became evident through his curated selection.

Earlier this year, Cillian Murphy, along with longtime collaborator Alan Moloney, established Big Things Films, a production company focusing on narrative-driven projects. As part of their creative ventures, Murphy unveiled the Summer Session playlist, showcasing his musical preferences.

Among the tracks featured on the Oppenheimer actor's playlist was Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) by RM, the leader of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS. This inclusion didn't go unnoticed by BTS fans, known as ARMYs, who appreciated Cillian Murphy's choice and dubbed him a man of discerning taste.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time BTS has caught Cillian Murphy's attention. Previously, ARMYs drew comparisons between Murphy and another BTS member, SUGA, noting similarities in their mannerisms during interviews.

Murphy's nod to RM's music highlights the global reach and influence of BTS, resonating across diverse cultural spheres, even among celebrated figures like Cillian Murphy in the entertainment industry.

More details about RM’s album Right Place, Wrong Person

RM's album Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24, 2024, showcases his evolution as a solo artist with eclectic tracks exploring themes of love, identity, and introspection. Featuring collaborations with artists like Little Simz and Moses Sumney, the album blends RM's introspective lyricism with diverse musical styles, ranging from hip-hop to soulful melodies.

Debuted at number two on both the South Korean Circle Album Chart and the Japanese Oricon Albums Chart, the album's success underscores RM's global influence and artistic depth beyond his role in BTS.